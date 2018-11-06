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Birthright Citizenship Breakdown: Five Facts
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254 views • November 06, 2018
Does the Fourteenth Amendment guarantee birthright citizenship? Or does the text indicate that it does not apply if you are not a legal citizen in the first place? Find out in this issue of Five Facts.
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