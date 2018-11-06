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Tommy Robinson confronted by brain dead Antifa
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20 views • November 06, 2018
Tommy Robinson is confronted by a small bunch of Antifascists who have no answer to his questions and show how stupid they really are .What is missing from the video is how Tommy and Lucy get attacked.
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