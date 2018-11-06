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‘Slow assassination’: Julian Assange’s Mother’s Emotional Speech About Son’s Embassy Ordeal
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15 views • November 06, 2018
⌛ "Please help save the life of my son, journalist Julian Assange. The modern-day cage for political prisoners is no longer the Tower of London, it is the Ecuadorian Embassy,” she said, adding that her son has been detained for nearly eight years without charge, “cut off from all contact” and “tortured in the heart of London.”
Mrs. Christine Assange @AssangeMrs
FAQ: http://justice4Assange.com
#unity4J
Mrs. Christine Assange @AssangeMrs
FAQ: http://justice4Assange.com
#unity4J
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