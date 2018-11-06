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Brace Yourself for Macro Turbulence
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26 views • November 06, 2018
After 10 years of easy credit in the wake of the Great Recession, the party is over. Interest rates are going up, as are labor costs. "Buckle up," warns Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer with the Bleakley Advisory Group and editor of the Boock Report.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/brace-yourself-for-macro-turbulence/
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/brace-yourself-for-macro-turbulence/
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