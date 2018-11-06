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Hauling Cargo with a Rad Rover eBike
Cahlen
CahlenCheckmark Icon
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72 views • November 06, 2018
I recently gave my motorized bicycle to my good friend Jeremiah the Nomad Man, and picked up a Rad Rover electric bike (eBike) as my secondary vehicle.

Come along as I use the bike to haul a large heavy object 8 miles back from town, while still having over 3/5ths charge in the battery after 16 miles round trip. This was up and down steep hills so it's pretty impressive in my book...

Cahlen
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travellifenomadebikecycling
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