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What is the Kirin 980? - Gary Explains
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2 views • November 06, 2018
Huawei's new Kirin 980 smartphone SoC has four Cortex-A76 cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, the latest Arm Mali GPU and boasts a new dual-core NPU. It is destined for the Huawei Mate 20, which will be launched in October, as well as the upcoming Honor Magic 2. Want to find out more? Please let me explain!
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