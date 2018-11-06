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Moto Z3 Review: Is the promise of 5G enough?
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4 views • November 06, 2018
Read the full review: http://andauth.co/MotoZ3 | Motorola's Moto Z3 is here, featuring a decent spec sheet and a promise of 5G connectivity. Verizon customers who are really excited about 5G might find this phone interesting. For everyone else, not so much.
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