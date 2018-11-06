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What does Fortnite have to do with Android fragmentation? - Gary Explains
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6 views • November 06, 2018
Epic Games has published some illuminating details of its battle against Fortnite Android fragmentation and how it has overcome the huge differences in hardware and software across the Android ecosystem. Let Gary explain the details!
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