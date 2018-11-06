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Honor Play Review - Do You Even Game Bro?
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5 views • November 06, 2018
Can $300 really get you a good gaming phone? The Honor Play says yes. Join Adam as he puts the Honor Play through its paces to see if all the GPU Turbo hype is justified.
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