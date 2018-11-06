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Drone Controlled By AI - RT
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30 views • November 06, 2018
I was present at 1199SEIU when the Fight for $15 came about.
I advised them to advocate for home health aides, whom work incredibly hard with people, instead of burger flippers.
I was ignored.
Now, when you go into a fast food joint, you are greeted with electronic cashiers, and soon, the burgers will be flipped and made by robots.
I advised them to advocate for home health aides, whom work incredibly hard with people, instead of burger flippers.
I was ignored.
Now, when you go into a fast food joint, you are greeted with electronic cashiers, and soon, the burgers will be flipped and made by robots.
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