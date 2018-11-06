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OnePlus 6T Hands-on: All About Trade-offs
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20 views • November 06, 2018
Read the full article: | http://andauth.co/OnePlus6T | The OnePlus 6T adds a new optical fingerprint reader, bigger battery, and smaller notch, but loses the headphone jack. Is it worth it?
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