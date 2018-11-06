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Oppo R17 Pro Review: More Cameras, More Batteries, More Speed
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3 views • November 06, 2018
Read the full review: http://andauth.co/OppoR17Pro | The Oppo R17 Pro introduces a triple camera system, two batteries, a waterdrop notch, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor all in one smartphone. Is this phone as good as it sounds on paper? Find out in our full review!
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