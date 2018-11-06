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Nutcase says we are in year 158 of the civil war!
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4 views • November 06, 2018
A writer for The UK Guardian makes an astonishing statement-- that the US civil war never ended. Rebecca Solnit also calls Donald Trump a Confederate president. This is today's comedy selection. KOOK! This idiot who brought up many issues that were not present during that war.
HAHAHAHA!
HAHAHAHA!
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