© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump goes all-in in tight Tennessee Senate race
Follow
0
Share
Report
437 views • November 06, 2018
President holds final campaign rally for Republican Marsha Blackburn in her race against Democrat Phil Bredesen; Steve Harrigan reports on what is becoming the most expensive Senate race in state history.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.