© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Wave Vs. Blue Wave - The Right Vs. The Wrong - 2018 Midterms
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • November 06, 2018
A Real Man explains every single possible detail of the whole Red for Republicans / Blue for Democrats ideology and why its so important to understand and share with those you love and those you hate in this no holds barred Live comedy special.
Please don’t forget to like, comment, share and subscribe and buy more ammo. It really helps my content get seen and keeps America safer.
God Bless!
Guns up rebels!
Please don’t forget to like, comment, share and subscribe and buy more ammo. It really helps my content get seen and keeps America safer.
God Bless!
Guns up rebels!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.