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NWO - War is Terror -Why USA Government is Enemy of ALL People
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17 views • November 06, 2018
NWO - War is Terror -Why USA Government is Enemy of ALL People
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Bankers, Politicians, Government spreading Terror, War, Death, Destruction around the World.
Pieces of Body parts blown Away for the New World Order brings no Peace.
Know who and what you serve, Either you are with the People or you are the Enemy of Peace.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Bankers, Politicians, Government spreading Terror, War, Death, Destruction around the World.
Pieces of Body parts blown Away for the New World Order brings no Peace.
Know who and what you serve, Either you are with the People or you are the Enemy of Peace.
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