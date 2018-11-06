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Idiot Maxine Waters Meets Her Match With This Woman! Heated Debate!
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59 views • November 06, 2018
A video has emerged of Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters
getting into a heated debate with a woman on the street.
Waters walks up to the woman holding the camera
and launches into a speech about fighting for social security and medicare.
After she loses her cool, walks off. Then they tried to follow the woman to
get her license plate #. Insane!
C From TEAM DML / NOVEMBER 5, 2018
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
getting into a heated debate with a woman on the street.
Waters walks up to the woman holding the camera
and launches into a speech about fighting for social security and medicare.
After she loses her cool, walks off. Then they tried to follow the woman to
get her license plate #. Insane!
C From TEAM DML / NOVEMBER 5, 2018
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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