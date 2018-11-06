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Trump tells Hannity his final message to midterm voters
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596 views • November 06, 2018
President Trump says Democrats are fighting to make sure that the border wall is not built and immigration laws are not changed, praises Republican Senate hopefuls Martha McSally and Rick Scott, says there's an electricity in the air that reminds him of 2016.
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