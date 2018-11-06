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Powerful Video! Crowd Sings Amazing Grace For Fainting Women At Trump Rally
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4459 views • November 06, 2018
During the middle of Cape Girargeau, Missouri Trump rally a women fainted. Trump paused for for full 8 minutes while first responders tended to her. As they lifted her to a medical staging area the ground broke into spontaneous rendition of Amazing Grace.
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