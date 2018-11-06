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Introducing the Cankys. An Award Named After Cank, Founder of the Young Turks
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4 views • November 06, 2018
"In honor of The Young Turks and one of their founders, a guy named Cank…You know how they have the Peabodys and the Emmys and the Tonys? We're gonna have The Cankys." —Dan Bongino
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