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Book Excerpt: Reflections on Baseball's Deep Meaning
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10 views • November 06, 2018
Author Philip Wyeth reads part of his third novel, "Chasing the Best Days." Protagonist Greg Everett reflects on what the game of baseball can mean to a man over the course of a lifetime.
"Chasing the Best Days" is free to read for Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Everyone else can purchase the e-book and paperback as well:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07JF5ZN98/
Read Philip Wyeth's articles at: http://www.philipwyeth.com/
"Chasing the Best Days" is free to read for Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Everyone else can purchase the e-book and paperback as well:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07JF5ZN98/
Read Philip Wyeth's articles at: http://www.philipwyeth.com/
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