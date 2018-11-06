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A visit to the D. C. Ramey Piano Company
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50 views • November 06, 2018
The Blueboxdriver.com crew visited the D. C. Ramey Piano Company in Marysville, Ohio on August 22, 2018. They are preserving a musical experience of a bygone era. David Ramey, the owner, took us on a tour of his shop and their museum. Everything they restore is done to perfection. We saw player pianos, nickelodeons, automated bands, and orchestras. Each one looked like it came off a new showroom floor, worked to perfection, and sounded awesome. Read more at blueboxdriver.com
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