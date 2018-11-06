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EDUHistory ... 1963-67 ... IRON MOUNTAIN DOCUMENTARY
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264 views • November 06, 2018
IF YOU DON'T KNOW ABOUT THIS, YOU DON'T KNOW ANYTHING. THIS IS THE WHY BEHIND THE NWO.
This is a two and a half hour documentary on the 1966 Iron Mountain Report, requested by John F. Kennedy’s administration. This explosive document caused a great stir around the world. It is the agenda of the elite on the methodology of a complete takeover of the United States and the world, via the introduction of Alternatives to War.
This is a two and a half hour documentary on the 1966 Iron Mountain Report, requested by John F. Kennedy’s administration. This explosive document caused a great stir around the world. It is the agenda of the elite on the methodology of a complete takeover of the United States and the world, via the introduction of Alternatives to War.
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