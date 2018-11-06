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Womens' Sports Do Not Exist!
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65 views • November 06, 2018
Renee Richards was a male tennis player whom one day decided to change his gender.
He joined the USTA as a woman, but was discovered.
He sued.
He WON.
Because of this ruling, the Barr Body Exam is no longer used to determine actual gender as granted at birth.
This also applies to the Olympics.
http://www.labpedia.net/test/21
He joined the USTA as a woman, but was discovered.
He sued.
He WON.
Because of this ruling, the Barr Body Exam is no longer used to determine actual gender as granted at birth.
This also applies to the Olympics.
http://www.labpedia.net/test/21
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