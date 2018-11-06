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Rasmussen Poll Shows Republican Victory Nationwide, But Can Fraud Stop It?
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1453 views • November 06, 2018
A new poll shows midterm victory leaning Republican. Although the Democrats are admittedly willing to commit voter fraud, Alex breaks down the factors that may lead to a possible defeat for Republicans in 2020 should they win the 2018 midterms.
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