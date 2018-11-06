© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An American/Christian Calls Out Billboard Media About Removal of Trump Related Ad
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • November 06, 2018
Monday, November 5 2018 - One day before the important mid-term election a billboard ad in St. Louis Missouri area featuring President Trump was REMOVED for .'....its political nature....' HMMM?
So this citizen - Ernest Cann - read/watched the article and report posted by CBS affiliate KMOV - and decided to find out what was going on here.
The ensuing recorded conversation was the result.
PLEASE SPREAD FAR AND WIDE! AND DO THE SAME WHEN SUCH THINGS HAPPEN!
Photo Credit - KMOV - CBS- ST LOUIS MO
So this citizen - Ernest Cann - read/watched the article and report posted by CBS affiliate KMOV - and decided to find out what was going on here.
The ensuing recorded conversation was the result.
PLEASE SPREAD FAR AND WIDE! AND DO THE SAME WHEN SUCH THINGS HAPPEN!
Photo Credit - KMOV - CBS- ST LOUIS MO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.