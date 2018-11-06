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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) 11-5-18: Ted Nugent, Roger Stone, Brandon Darby, Gerald Celente
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36 views • November 06, 2018
Monday, November 5th - Vital issues like illegal immigration, jobs, trade with China, and the sanctions against Iran will be covered throughout this special broadcast. Ted Nugent breaking down what Tuesday’s vote will mean for Americans. Also, Roger Stone provides exclusive D.C. intrigue. Furthermore, southern border expert Brandon Darby shares cutting-edge intel on the migrant caravan. Then, Infowars.com’s reporter Millie Weaver breaks down what patriots have fought for this midterm season.
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