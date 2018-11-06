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Powerful! Ted Nugent Gives Final Midterm Election Message
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3346 views • November 06, 2018
Uncle Ted wants you… to vote! Ted Nugent joins Alex Jones to deliver a few choice words for the Democrats as well as Republicans ahead of tomorrow’s pivotal midterms. This is a can’t miss election message for every American patriot!
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