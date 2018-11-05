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Don’t Let The Geeks Inherit The Earth
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123 views • November 05, 2018
Silicon valley is filled with authoritarian geeks who appear to believe their success give them the right to control the American population. Gerald Celente discusses the future of American technology should we allow these geeks to pursue a globalist agenda.
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