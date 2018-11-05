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The Plutonian Astrological Prophecy
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9 views • November 05, 2018
Awesome music featured in this video:
Andevour - As you Are
Stellardrone - Light Years (full album)
Jasper De Ceuster - Flare
To view some more of the photos featured in this video check out my photography website here:
www.tylerfinvold.com
---------------------------------
A detailed transcription of the video with useful links can be found here if for some reason you weren't able to hear me:
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2070953663125161&id=100006316422148
Andevour - As you Are
Stellardrone - Light Years (full album)
Jasper De Ceuster - Flare
To view some more of the photos featured in this video check out my photography website here:
www.tylerfinvold.com
---------------------------------
A detailed transcription of the video with useful links can be found here if for some reason you weren't able to hear me:
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2070953663125161&id=100006316422148
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