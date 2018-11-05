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Breitbart Editor Gives Voice To Brave Journalists Infiltrating Cartels On The US Southern Border
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1042 views • November 05, 2018
Brandon Darby, managing director of Breitbart Texas, joins Alex Jones and Roger Stone live via Skype to expose how he and his team of journalists use the power of the pen to fight back against ruthless Mexican cartels.
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