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VIBES Earplugs Review - As Seen on the Shark Tank television Show. In this video, I reveal my honest review on these earplugs and tell you if they really are the best earplugs to purchase.
Most earplugs muffle the sound and these state they are high fidelity and keep the sound clarity. Watch this video to find out.