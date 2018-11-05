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" How we lost our Power" Brother Bill Bunting
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3 views • November 05, 2018
http://www.mtpabp.com http://www.makeplanetbetter.org http://www.maketheplanetabetterplace.com Support me . Keep the lights shining to all. Thanks . https://www.patreon.com/Mtpabplace No Copyright infringement. Fair use . For Education purposes. FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
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