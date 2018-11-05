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Equity Markets Stay High Regardless Of Who Wins Or Loses
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259 views • November 05, 2018
The economic boom happening in America is unprecedented and the globalists would love nothing more than to put a stop to it so they can once again blame Trump for something. Gerald Celente reveals the actual path the markets will take.
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