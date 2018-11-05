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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 11/05/18 INFOWARS
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55 views • November 05, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
November 05, 2018
THIRD KAVANAUGH ACCUSER ADMITS LYING
ELECTION TURNOUT SURGING ON BOTH SIDES
MIKE ADAMS: WIN OR LOSE, AMERICA MUST PUSH BACK AGAINST THE INCIVILITY, LAWLESSNESS & FRAUD OF THE LEFT
TRUMP LOOKING AT ANTITRUST FOR AMAZON, FACEBOOK & GOOGLE PARENT ALPHABET
MIGRANT CARAVANS SWELL TO 12,000, ASSISTED ALONG ROUTE
DEPORTEES RETURNING
Today's Guests:
Ted Nugent
Roger Stone
Brandon Darby Southern Border expert
Millie Weaver
November 05, 2018
THIRD KAVANAUGH ACCUSER ADMITS LYING
ELECTION TURNOUT SURGING ON BOTH SIDES
MIKE ADAMS: WIN OR LOSE, AMERICA MUST PUSH BACK AGAINST THE INCIVILITY, LAWLESSNESS & FRAUD OF THE LEFT
TRUMP LOOKING AT ANTITRUST FOR AMAZON, FACEBOOK & GOOGLE PARENT ALPHABET
MIGRANT CARAVANS SWELL TO 12,000, ASSISTED ALONG ROUTE
DEPORTEES RETURNING
Today's Guests:
Ted Nugent
Roger Stone
Brandon Darby Southern Border expert
Millie Weaver
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