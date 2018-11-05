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Full Show: Silicon Valley Election Hack FAILS
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29 views • November 05, 2018
Silicon Valley election hacking appears to have failed as establishment “news” is only shared 5% of the time, and “junk news” is shared 95% of the time. And it was so predictable that the DOD & MSM would whine that protecting US borders is NOT the job of the military. The ugly truth about Democrat plans for gun control using social media background checks and the UK military’s transgender celebrity seduces his army buddy’s wife.
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