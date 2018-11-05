© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SNL Mocks SEAL, UK Military Mocks Itself
Follow
0
Share
Report
427 views • November 05, 2018
SNL “comedian” Pete Davidson wearing Gitmo orange, mocks former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw for his combat wounds, while the UK military makes a mockery of itself by promoting a transgender as the first “woman” on combat front lines, while the “woman” runs off with his buddy’s wife who was teaching him how to put on makeup and wear dresses.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.