© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Generals Who Lost $21 TRILLION, Complain About Defending US Border
Follow
0
Share
Report
432 views • November 05, 2018
The neocon establishment & press doesn’t even mention US troops protecting the Turkey/Syria border for Kurds, but ex-Generals whine about the “political stunt” of protecting America’s border. And, the Washington Post is whining that $200 Million might be spent defending the US border — only 0.028% of the Defense Depart budget — but mainstream media ignores $21 TRILLION gone missing in addition to more money spent in Afghanistan than to rebuild Europe after WW2.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.