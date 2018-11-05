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L'arnaque des inégalités salariales hommes/femmes
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14 views • November 05, 2018
L'arnaque des inégalités salariales hommes/femmes. La société féminisée qui sort des chiffres globaux trop généralistes et imprécis, qui ne reflètent pas la réalité concrète du monde du travail en France.
Aujourd'hui, si certaines femmes gagnent moins que les hommes, cela est normal pour tout un tas de raison parfaitement explicable (niveau d'étude, compétence, temps de travail, rendement, etc).
Aujourd'hui, si certaines femmes gagnent moins que les hommes, cela est normal pour tout un tas de raison parfaitement explicable (niveau d'étude, compétence, temps de travail, rendement, etc).
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