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NGO Says “Junk News” Increases Despite Censorship
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179 views • November 05, 2018
After censoring InfoWars & other free press news on social media, an establishment study finds people are sharing alternative news MORE than 2016. Any news that isn’t from government politicians, mainstream media or “authority figures” is labeled “junk news”. And YouTube censors livestream of Trump rally, demonetizing and labeling not suitable for families, while promoting & funding “Creators for Change” that pushes LGBTQ & Islamic values.
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