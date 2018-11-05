Showdown at the Polls!

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A Western Movie Trailer for the Ultimate Showdown. The Trump Train Patriots vs Democrat Desperadoes at the Voting Polls. Share This Video before every election. It calls up the Trump Cavalry to GET OUT AND VOTE.