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Relying on Elections is a Bad Strategy: Good Morning Liberty 11-05-18
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16 views • November 05, 2018
This week's election - like every one in modern times - is being touted as a "critical" vote, or even the vote of a lifetime. But this is just propaganda from partisan hacks in both major parties. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin covers James Madison's advice on how to deal with the federal government. The "Father of the Constitution" recommended 4 steps, and not one of them included "voting the bums out."
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