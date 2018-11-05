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Watch Alex Jones Predict The Future On Election Night 2016
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4549 views • November 05, 2018
From election night 2016 a compliation of Alex Jones predicting leftist attacks as a result of the Trump win in the 2016 POTUS election.
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