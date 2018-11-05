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#JohnnyBravo November 5, 2018
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41 views • November 05, 2018
One day out from the biggest mid-term election in history.
Watch Americans show the clueless MSM and Hollywood just how sick of their Chinese Communist lies and disgusting politics we are! It's time to take America back. Let's Roll!
Watch Americans show the clueless MSM and Hollywood just how sick of their Chinese Communist lies and disgusting politics we are! It's time to take America back. Let's Roll!
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