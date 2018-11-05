© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Midterms Election Interference Must Be Prosecuted
Follow
0
Share
Report
353 views • November 05, 2018
The outright election interference committed by Silicon Valley must be prosecuted once the midterms are over. In their desperate leftist panic, Silicon Valley committed undeniable election interference by censoring legitimate conservative websites, bloggers, and reporters. Under the feeble guise of fake news, the conservative voice of the people was censored in favor of the Democrat's almost non existent political platform. In order for the Republic to continue, heads must roll.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.