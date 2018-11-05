© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lopsided Propaganda Is A National Security Threat
Follow
0
Share
Report
724 views • November 05, 2018
It is such a small percentile of Americans that could be deemed far right extremist or radicalized white nationalists. Yet Don Lemon and his ilk have blown that percentile up to include most hard working honest Americans while ignoring the left’s increasing violence. It is criminal how the Mockingbird Media only presents one side of the chaos. And by doing so creates a more dangerous environment for all of us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.