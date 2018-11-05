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Caravan exposes Democrat's contempt for American middle class
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46 views • November 05, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 11.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the insanity surrounding the migrant caravan, that is racing towards the US southern border, and how all of this is simply more theater organized by an unhinged liberal left, that is hell bent on damaging Trump and Trump's American vision before midterm elections
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the insanity surrounding the migrant caravan, that is racing towards the US southern border, and how all of this is simply more theater organized by an unhinged liberal left, that is hell bent on damaging Trump and Trump's American vision before midterm elections
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