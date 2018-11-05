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Blue Terror or Red Scare? Election prediction!
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23 views • November 05, 2018
We are at the moment before the most anticipated election in America. People are on pins and needles waiting to see whether or will be a Blue Wave or Red Wave. Either way we lose
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