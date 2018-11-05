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YOU ARE NOT A MACHINE
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8 views • November 05, 2018
(originally 2006)
The human body can be read symbolically. Thus organ transplants lead to unforeseen complications. It's not just a matter of spare part replacement like automobile part shops.
But it goes well beyond that.
The human body can be read symbolically. Thus organ transplants lead to unforeseen complications. It's not just a matter of spare part replacement like automobile part shops.
But it goes well beyond that.
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