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Geocentricity is Scientific - Heliocentricity is a Lie
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76 views • November 05, 2018
Over the course of 500 years, using everything from books, magazines, and television to computer-generated imaging, a multi-generational conspiracy has succeeded, in the minds of the masses, to pick up the fixed Earth, shape it into a ball, spin it in circles, and throw it around the Sun!
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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